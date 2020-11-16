Band Of Snow Will Sweep Through Parts Of Region

As clouds increase and temperatures fall, a band of snow will sweep through parts of the region.

Areas farthest north of I-84 could see 1 to 3 inches of snowfall. (See image above.)

The time frame for the precipitation is from 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17 until late morning, and then again after 3 p.m. in areas north of I-84.

Areas south could see snow showers during that time.

Most of the day Tuesday will be partly sunny. The high temperature will be in the mid 40s.

Skies will clear Tuesday night, and temperatures will fall to the upper 20s, with wind-chill values between 20 and 25.

Wednesday, Nov. 18 will be sunny, breezy, and cold with a high near 40 and wind-chill values between 15 and 25.

