Band Of Snow Sweeps Through Region, Causing Slippery Roads, Some Delayed School Starts

A band of snowfall moving from north to south is causing slippery roads during the morning commute on Monday, March 28, leading some schools to delay starting times.

For a look at areas affected by the band, including parts of the eastern Hudson Valley, central Connecticut and eastern Long Island, check the radar image above.

Wind-chill values throughout the region are bone-chilling as a blast of Artic air has arrived.

"Conditions over the next few days will be reminiscent of mid-January," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Randy Adkins.

Monday will be mostly sunny and blustery, with a high around 30 degrees, but wind speeds around 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 mph will make it feel like it's in the teens.

The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in the mid 30s and wind-chill values between 5 and 15 degrees before temperatures begin to moderate later in the workweek.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

