Arrival Of Icy Mix Of Freezing Rain, Sleet, Snow Causes Many School Closures

The arrival of a massive winter storm bringing a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain has caused many school closures throughout the region on Friday, Feb. 4.

As the morning has progressed, a wave of cold air has allowed the wintry mix and snow lines to shift southward. (See the radar image above.) That trend will continue as the temperature gradually continues to fall throughout the day.

Winter weather advisories are in effect throughout the region until 7 p.m. Friday.

While most of the region will see little or no snowfall accumulation, icy conditions will continue through the weekend as the temperature will remain below or right around the freezing mark.

But. in upstate New York and northern New England, between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall is possible. For a look at projected snowfall projections, see the second image above.

Areas at risk for some or significant ice impacts can be viewed by clicking on the third image above.

After the messy wintry mix during the morning and afternoon on Friday, the temperature will begin to drop drastically, falling to the teens overnight into Saturday morning, Feb. 5.

That means even though Saturday will be mostly sunny, the high temperature won't climb past 30 degrees, and there will be widespread areas of dangerous ice.

Sunday, Feb. 6 will be another clear and cold day with a high temperature around the freezing mark.

