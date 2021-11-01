Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Arrival Of Cold Air From Canada Will Bring Widespread Frost To Parts Of Region

Photo Credit: AccuWeather

A change in the calendar to November will be marked by the arrival of cold air from Canada in the region.

Following a weekend marked first by heavy rain and then thick clouds on Halloween Day, Monday, Nov. 1 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 50s, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds will increase and conditions will become brisk and breezy on Tuesday, Nov. 2 as voters go to polls in much of the region. The high temperature will be in the low 50s with wind gusts up to around 20 miles per hour.

The overnight low temperature will fall to the mid 30s and may drop below the freezing mark in areas farther north and inland, where patchy frost is possible.

Wednesday, Nov. 3 will be sunny and continued cold with a high temperature ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s.

The overnight low temperature will generally be in the low 30s but in the upper 20s farther north, where widespread frost is expected until mid-morning on Thursday, Nov. 4.

Thursday will be colder still, with the high temperature struggling to hit the 50-degree mark on a partly sunny day. The overnight low will again be in the mid 30s.

Friday, Nov. 5, and Saturday, Nov. 6 will both be partly sunny with a chance of scattered rain and showers and a high temperature in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees each day.

Daylight Saving Time will end overnight Saturday into Sunday, Nov. 7, meaning it will be time to "fall back," and set clocks back an hour at 2 a.m. Sunday.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

