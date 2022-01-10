Arctic Blast Will Usher In Coldest Air Of Season Before Potential For New Winter Storm

The arrival of an arctic air mass will result in the coldest air of the winter season so far leading into the potential for a new winter storm later in the week.

Temperatures on Monday, Jan. 10 will be in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees with sunny skies, but it will feel colder with wind speeds of around 15 miles per hour and gusts up to 30 mph.

The overnight low going into Tuesday morning, Jan. 11 will fall to around 10 degrees, with the wind-chill factor making it feel like it's at or below zero. (See image above.)

"Wind chills of 0 to 10 below zero are likely Tuesday morning and into early Tuesday afternoon for parts of the region," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued early Monday morning. "Air temperatures will likely be 20 degrees or lower for between 30 and 40 hours (starting Monday evening and going into Wednesday morning, Jan. 12) across the area, posing a significant threat for poorly insulated pipes to freeze and burst."

Tuesday will be sunny and frigid, with a high temperature only in the upper teens and the overnight low in the single digits.

The high temperature on Wednesday will struggle to reach 32 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday, Jan. 13 will be continued cold, but the temperature is expected to rise to the upper 30s.

After a partly sunny and cold day Friday, Jan. 14 with a high temperature around 32 degrees will come the chance for a new winter storm.

The current long-range outlook shows a 50-percent chance of snow on Saturday, Jan. 15 and 40-percent chance on Sunday, Jan. 16. It's too early to project possible snowfall amounts as there is uncertainty surrounding the path and strength of the potential storm's track.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

