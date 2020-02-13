Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Weather

Arctic Blast Will Bring Dramatic Drop In Temperatures

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the Arctic weather pattern that will be arriving overnight Thursday, Feb. 13 into Valentine's Day on Friday, Feb. 14.
A look at the Arctic weather pattern that will be arriving overnight Thursday, Feb. 13 into Valentine's Day on Friday, Feb. 14. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

A storm system that is sweeping through the Northeast will usher in a sharp blast of Arctic air that will bring about a dramatic drop in temperatures.

There will be rain through the mid-afternoon on Thursday, Feb. 13 with the high temperature in the mid 40s.

The unsettled stretch of weather will end with the arrival of a cold front bringing a dramatic drop in temperature overnight into Valentine's Day on Friday, Feb. 14.

The overnight low will fall to the low to mid 20s

Friday will be sunny with a high temperature in the upper 20s to around 30 and wind-chill values between 15 and 20 degrees.

Temperatures will drop to the upper single digits to around 10 degrees overnight into Saturday, Feb. 15.

The high temperature Saturday will be around 30 degrees with sunny skies.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.