Arctic Air Blast: Polar Vortex Break Leads To Frigid Temps

Joe Lombardi
The coldest temperatures of the week will be overnight Tuesday, March 5 into Wednesday, March 6.
The coldest temperatures of the week will be overnight Tuesday, March 5 into Wednesday, March 6. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

A portion of the polar vortex broke loose from Canada over the weekend and has spilled into the Northeastern U.S.

The result for us? Well-below average temperatures throughout this week, with the worst of the cold overnight Tuesday, March 5 into  Wednesday, March 6.

Here's a day-by-day look:

  • Tuesday : Mostly sunny. High: Near 30 degrees, wind-chill factor between 10 and 20.
  • Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low: 15
  • Wednesday : Periods of clouds and sunshine. High: Mid-20s, wind-chill factor between zero and 10.
  • Wednesday night : Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries after 3 a.m. Low: 15
  • Thursday, March 7 : Periods of clouds and sunshine, with flurries possible before noon. High: Near 30 degrees.
  • Thursday night: Increasing clouds. Low: 17
  • Friday, March 8 : Partly sunny and a bit warmer. High: 35

