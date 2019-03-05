Arctic Air Blast: Polar Vortex Break Leads To Frigid Temps

A portion of the polar vortex broke loose from Canada over the weekend and has spilled into the Northeastern U.S.

The result for us? Well-below average temperatures throughout this week, with the worst of the cold overnight Tuesday, March 5 into Wednesday, March 6.

Here's a day-by-day look:

Tuesday : Mostly sunny. High: Near 30 degrees, wind-chill factor between 10 and 20.

: Mostly sunny. High: Near 30 degrees, wind-chill factor between 10 and 20. Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low: 15

Partly cloudy. Low: 15 Wednesday : Periods of clouds and sunshine. High: Mid-20s, wind-chill factor between zero and 10.

: Periods of clouds and sunshine. High: Mid-20s, wind-chill factor between zero and 10. Wednesday night : Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries after 3 a.m. Low: 15

: Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries after 3 a.m. Low: 15 Thursday, March 7 : Periods of clouds and sunshine, with flurries possible before noon. High: Near 30 degrees.

: Periods of clouds and sunshine, with flurries possible before noon. High: Near 30 degrees. Thursday night: Increasing clouds. Low: 17

Increasing clouds. Low: 17 Friday, March 8 : Partly sunny and a bit warmer. High: 35

