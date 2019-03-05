Arctic Air Blast: Polar Vortex Break Leads To Frigid Temps

A portion of the polar vortex broke loose from Canada over the weekend and has spilled into the Northeastern U.S.
The result for us? Well-below average temperatures throughout this week, with the worst of the cold overnight Tuesday, March 5 into Wednesday, March 6.
Here's a day-by-day look:
- Tuesday : Mostly sunny. High: Near 30 degrees, wind-chill factor between 10 and 20.
- Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low: 15
- Wednesday : Periods of clouds and sunshine. High: Mid-20s, wind-chill factor between zero and 10.
- Wednesday night : Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries after 3 a.m. Low: 15
- Thursday, March 7 : Periods of clouds and sunshine, with flurries possible before noon. High: Near 30 degrees.
- Thursday night: Increasing clouds. Low: 17
- Friday, March 8 : Partly sunny and a bit warmer. High: 35
Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
