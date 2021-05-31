Contact Us
After The Storm: Here's Latest Memorial Day, Five-Day Forecast

Skies will gradually begin to clear on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, followed by partly sunny skies in the afternoon.
Skies will gradually begin to clear on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, followed by partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

A days-long stationary front that led to numerous rounds of rain and temperatures 20 degrees or more below normal the last few days has finally moved off the coast.

The result will be a decent day on Monday, May 31, salvaging a big part of Memorial Day Weekend - Memorial Day itself.

Skies remain cloudy to start the day Monday, but peeks of sunshine will break through Memorial Day afternoon, with more seasonable temperatures, as the high temperature reaches the mid 60s.

It will be partly cloudy Monday evening and through the overnight hours, with a low temperature around  50 degrees.

The month of June will start off with more summerlike conditions, with the high temperature in the mid 70s on Tuesday, June 1, under partly sunny skies.

Wednesday, June 2 will be partly sunny, with a high in the mid 70s.

Stormy weather will then return to wrap up the workweek.

It will be mostly cloudy Thursday, June 3 with a high temperature in the upper 70s, with a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

More showers are likely on Friday, June 4, which will be a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature in the mid 70s.

