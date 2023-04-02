After The Storm: Breezy, Cool Start To Week Will Be Followed By Unsettled Stretch

A potent storm system that brought drenching rains and gusty winds to the region will be followed by a cooler and dry day for the weekend's second half before a new unsettled weather pattern arrives.

Sunday, April 2 will be mainly sunny with high temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 40s and wind gusts as high as 30 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

Low temperatures overnight will fall to around the freezing mark.

Monday, April 3 will be mostly sunny and warmer with the high temperature climbing to the upper 50s.

It will be even warmer on Tuesday, April 4 with partly sunny skies and a high in the upper 60s.

Clouds will thicken overnight as the unsettled pattern arrives. Wednesday, April 5 will be cloudy with a 50-50 chance for showers and the high temperature in the low 60s. (See the image above from AccuWeather.com.)

It will remain overcast on Thursday, April 6 with mostly cloudy skies, a chance for showers, and a high temperature near 70 degrees.

The shower chance will continue into the middle of Thursday evening.

