AccuWeather Releases Winter Weather Outlook

Joe Lombardi
For the third year in a row, La Niña will shape the weather patterns across the US, which means less-than-average snowfall in much of the nation, including the Northeast, especially the southernmost part of the region. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Accumulating snowfall projections for 2022-23 in several major cities (shown in the third column from left). Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

Long-range forecasters for AccuWeather have just released their projections for the winter of 2022-23.

Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok and his team are predicting La Niña will shape the weather patterns across the United States for the third straight year.

That means less-than-average snowfall in much of the nation, including the Northeast, especially the southernmost part of the region. (See the first image above.)

In addition, the biggest blasts of cold air will hold off until later in the winter in the Northeast, AccuWeather says.

"I think going forward, even though we're in the La Niña )phase), it may be just too mild at the middle part of the season to get a lot of frequent (snow) events," Pastelok said.

For accumulating snowfall projections for 2022-23 in several major cities, click on the second image above.

Click here to read the AccuWeather 2022-23 winter forecast.

