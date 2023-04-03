Contact Us
5-Day Forecast: Warmup In Temps Will Be Followed By Unsettled Stretch

Joe Lombardi
An unsettled weather pattern will arrive in the middle of the week.
A warmup in temperatures amid plenty of sunshine will be followed by the arrival of an unsettled weather pattern in the middle of the week.

Monday, April 3 will be mostly sunny and warmer with the high temperature climbing to the upper 50s to low 60s in the afternoon after a brisk start to the day in the morning, the National Weather Service says.

It will be even warmer on Tuesday, April 4 with partly sunny skies and a high in the mid to upper 60s.

Clouds will thicken overnight as the unsettled pattern arrives with showers and rain.

Wednesday, April 5 will be cloudy with a 50-50 chance for rain and showers and the high temperature in the low 60s. (See the image above from AccuWeather.com.)

It will remain overcast on Thursday, April 6 with mostly cloudy skies, a chance for more rain and showers, and a high temperature near 70 degrees.

The shower chance will continue into the middle of Thursday evening.

The outlook for Friday, April 7 calls for partly sunny skies with a high temperature in the mid-50s.

