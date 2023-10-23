Weather Whiplash: Big Change Coming After Blustery Start To Week, Below-Normal Temps

Cold winds that followed rounds of rain from a late-week Nor'easter have made it feel more like November.

"Some of the coldest spots over the interior Northeast may experience temperatures plunging into the 20s by Tuesday morning, Oct. 24," according to AccuWeather.com. (See the first image above.)

So it may come as a surprise that we're just days away from a spring fling.

Warmer temperatures are on the horizon with high temperatures in the low to mid-70s for Thursday, Oct. 26 through Saturday, Oct. 28, according to the National Weather Service.

It will be pleasant but brisk on Monday, Oct. 23 with a mix of sun and clouds and a high temperature in the upper 50s.

Skies will be mainly sunny and temperatures will gradually start to climb with the high in the mid-60s on both Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Starting Thursday, temperatures will be at least 5 to 10 degrees above the historical average later in the week. (Click on the second image above.)

The warmest day of the stretch looks to be Saturday, with high temperatures generally in the mid-70s expected, with some spots seeing the mercury climb to the upper 70s.

It's also likely we'll finally see the end of a seven-week stretch in which there has been precipitation on at least one weekend day, though a passing shower on Sunday, Oct. 29 can't be ruled out.

Temperatures are also expected to be more seasonable on Sunday, with the high in the mid-60s.

