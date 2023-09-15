Water Bead Toys Sold At Target Being Recalled After Infant Dies, Child Seriously Injured

Buffalo Games is recalling 52,000 "Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits" due to the potential risk that children could swallow them and face severe, potentially life-threatening consequences, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced this week.

If a water bead is ingested, it expands and can pose ingestion, choking and obstruction hazards inside a child's body, resulting in discomfort, dehydration, and the risk of death.

The recalled toys were sold exclusively at Target.

According to Buffalo Games, there has been one report of a 10-month-old child's death from swallowing the beads in July, and a second 9-month-old was seriously injured last November in Maine.

The second suffered an intestinal obstruction that required surgery to remove the beads.

On the front of the recalled purple container, the label states "Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kit."

It includes: two ounces of “jumbo” water beads and six ounces of “regular” water beads. Along with a clear container and lid, there are five small toy fish, a scissor scoop, tweezers, a scoop with a handle, 10 activity cards and instructions.

The activity kit was sold in a purple box with UPC Number 079346627035 on the back.

Parents have been advised to immediately stop using the recalled toys and take them away from children. They can then contact Buffalo games for instructions about how to return the product.

