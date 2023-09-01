Vigil To Be Held For Beloved Woman Killed In Hit-Run Greenburgh Crash

Stephanie Kavourias, age 65, of the hamlet of Hartsdale, was struck by a driver allegedly high on drugs or alcohol around 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 in the area of 177 Hartsdale Ave., in Hartsdale.

Kavourias, who was highly respected in the community for her service as the former manager of the Hartsdale Parking Authority, was struck by a vehicle driven by Antonio Sanchez Robles, age 42, of Brooklyn, who fled the scene, said the Town of Greenburgh Police Department.

"Many residents of Greenburgh and the entire Town Board are devastated by the loss of life that happened last Saturday when Stephanie Kavourias was the victim of a hit-and-run accident," said Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner.

Feiner said the vigil, which will be held Tuesday, Sept. 5, is a way to honor Kavourias' memory and all of the effort she put into making life better for all in the area.

Beginning at 8 p.m., the vigil will be held along the sidewalks on East Hartsdale Avenue where the apartments are located.

Feiner says there will be no speeches, and that the event is simply a way to pay homage.

"Bring candles or a flashlight," Feiner said. "You can create signs or banners or pay silent respect to Stephanie. She was a woman who helped many residents of the town and who is greatly missed."

In addition to the Parking Authority, Kavourias also served as the leader of her co-op in Hartsdale and was a former member of the Greenburgh Planning Board.

Prior to her appointment as manager of the Parking Authority, she was a dedicated employee working for the town of Greenburgh, Feiner said.

