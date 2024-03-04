Video: House In Region Explodes Day New Renters Move In, 1 Person Critical

The incident occurred in Sullivan County around 11 p.m., Saturday, March 2 at 2 Shirley St., in Monticello.

A family was moving into their new home and unpacking before heading to bed when the residence was rocked by a massive explosion, according to Mark Lieb, of Rockland Video Productions,

Monticello Assistant Fire Chief John Wells said there were nine people inside the house when the explosion occurred. Residents said they smelled gas before the event, Lieb said.

The home was ripped from its foundation, and the explosion knocked bricks off the exterior walls.

Firefighters said a man in the basement area was severely burned and rushed to Gardent Health Medical Center in Orange County in Middletown.

The rest of the family escaped unharmed, Lieb added.

Officials said the home was heated by propane and two tanks were found at the back of the house. They added that while the house was still standing, there was major damage inside with collapsed walls, ceilings, and blown-out windows.

Monticello Code Enforcement deemed the house uninhabitable and said the building would need to be torn down.

The Red Cross is assisting the family with finding another place to live.

The incident remains under investigation.

