Vet Tech From Hudson Valley Convicted Of Stealing Lifesaving Medications From Facility

Dutchess County resident Elisa Sanchez was convicted of charges relating to the theft of medication from a facility in Putnam County on Friday, Dec. 1, Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy announced on Monday, Dec. 4.

Sanchez, a former veterinary technician for Guardian Veterinary Specialists in Southeast at 4 Hardscrabble Heights, stole lifesaving oncology medications used to treat animals suffering from cancer from the facility, according to Tendy.

Sanchez's precise place of residence in Dutchess was not released.

Sanchez was ultimately caught after her fellow employees witnessed her putting the medications into her personal bag multiple times. Members of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office responded to the facility on Friday, July 28, leading to her arrest and termination.

After a jury trial, Sanchez was convicted of third-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

When she is sentenced on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, Sanchez faces a maximum sentence of 2 1/3 to seven years in prison, according to officials.

"It’s very sad that essential cancer medications for dogs, cats--people’s beloved pets--would be stolen by a vet tech. It’s just a really low thing to do," Tendy said, adding, "Fortunately, the Guardian employees and management were vigilant and reached out to law enforcement."

