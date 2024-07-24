Vegetables, Bagged Salads Sold In 18 States, Including NY, Recalled Due To Listeria Concerns

Ohio-based Wiers Farm began its investigation in response to the Michigan Department of Agriculture's original findings, which led to the expansion.
Products in the expanded recall were packed between Friday, July through Friday, July 12.
Vegetables that are part of the recall include cucumbers, green bell and jalapeno peppers, green beans, and cilantro.
They were sold in a variety of different stores, including Walmart.
For a full list of products, click here.
The recall covers these states:
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kentucky
- Maine
- Maryland
- Michigan
- Missouri
- New Jersey
- New York
- North Carolina
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- Tennessee
- Virginia
- West Virginia
Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.