The crash happened in Putnam County on Tuesday, July 30, when a van drove into Lake Mahopac on South Lake Boulevard, according to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department.

After the incident, crews used hazardous material absorbent booms around the van to absorb any potential vehicle fluid leaks as it was removed from the water.

The cause of the crash was not released.

