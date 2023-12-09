UPenn President Resigns After Backlash Over Congressional Testimony

Magill, whose testimony to Congress on antisemitism earlier this week sparked widespread outrage, resigned on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Bok later announced his resignation, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Magill remains a faculty member at Penn Carey Law and will stay on as president until an interim president is appointment, UPenn Board of Trustees Chairman Scott Bok said in announcing the news Saturday evening.

Magill's resignation comes days after Ross Stevens rescinded a $100 million donation to the Ivy League university in the wake of Magill's testimony, according to The Hill.

