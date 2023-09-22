New Update: Band Director, Retired Teacher ID'd As Victims In I-84 Bus Crash In Orange County

The Orange County crash happened at around 1:10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, on I-84 in the town of Wawayanda, near Exit 15.

A charter bus carrying marching band members from Farmingdale High School, in Nassau County on Long Island, was heading to Greeley, Pennsylvania for band camp when one of the six vehicles went through the wire barrier and slid down the 50-foot embankment.

At least 43 people were injured, mostly students, and two adults were killed. At least five students were in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation pointed to a faulty front tire, according to troopers.

In an update Thursday evening, New York State Police confirmed that Farmingdale High School band director Gina Pellettiere, age 43, of Massapequa, was killed in the crash.

Also among the dead was Beatrice Ferrari, a 77-year-old Farmingdale resident who taught social studies at the school for over 26 years.

In a tribute on Facebook, the Nassau Music Educators Association remembered Pellettiere as a “highly regarded and adored wind ensemble and marching band director, and an active member of the music education community across our country, region, and state.”

“Her warm smile, infectious laugh, incredible story telling ability, passion for life, and talent at her craft will be greatly missed by all who knew her personally and professionally.”

Huntington High School employee Jason Giachetti also paid tribute to Pellettiere on Facebook, writing, “The world just lost a truly amazing music educator."

In another post, former student Gianna Camisa, of Farmingdale, recalled how she once considered dropping out of band but Pellettiere convinced her to stay in the program.

“I then learned to love band and met a family I’d have for life,” she said, adding that Pellettiere’s loss has left her “heartbroken” and “angry.”

Pellettiere taught music at Farmingdale High School for 13 years, directing the school’s Level VI Wind Ensemble, according to Nassau-Suffolk Performing Arts.

Under her direction, the group earned ratings of three Golds and 10 Golds with Distinctions at the highest level of the New York State School Music Association’s (NYSSMA) annual Large Organization festival.

She also directed the school’s marching band, one of the largest on Long Island with over 300 members.

Pellettiere graduated from Hofstra University with a bachelor’s degree in music education and a master’s degree in wind conducting. She served as chairperson of the Nassau All-County Division 5 Symphonic Band for several years and was a guest conductor for both Nassau and Suffolk All-County Festivals.

Ferrari started her teaching career in Brooklyn before moving to Farmingdale. In 2012, she was among eight women to be honored by the Town of Oyster Bay, earning the “Distinguished Woman in Education” award for her impact on students and mentorship to colleagues.

