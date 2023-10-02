Fair 73°

Brand-New Update: 3 Critical, Including Children, After Home Explosion In Region

Three residents from the region, including two small children, are in critical condition after their home exploded due to a propane leak.

The aftermath of the explosion.
Kathy Reakes
The incident took place in Sullivan County in the town of Thompson around 12:20 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 on James Place.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, of the New York State Police, troopers along with fire and EMS personnel responded to the residence for a report of a house explosion. 

They found the home was demolished with several neighboring homes being damaged. 

The cause of the explosion was a propane leak, Nevel said.

Three injured were transported to Westchester Medical Center, where they are listed in critical condition including Robert McDowell, age 36, Jessie Mackerly, age 5, and Savanah Mackerly, age 9.

As of Monday, Oct. 2, all residents of the home, are still listed in critical condition with multiple injuries.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

