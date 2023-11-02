New Update: 25-Year-Old Hudson Valley Man ID'd As Bridge Jumper

The incident took place in Dutchess County around 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 1 at the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge in Rhinebeck.

According to Hicks, the victim is Dutchess County resident Alex J. Brailey, age 25, of the town of Milan, said Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police.

Brailey was later located by Ulster County Sheriff’s Office divers.

The Ulster County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

There are no signs of foul play at this time.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.