Unsolved Murder Of Postal Worker In Hudson Valley Is Focus Of National Crime Podcast Episode

The newest episode of the true crime podcast "APB Cold Case," released on Wednesday, Jan. 10, focuses on the 2007 murder of 36-year-old Stephen Spina in Mamaroneck, which remains unsolved.

During the episode, listeners will get to hear from the case detective currently leading the investigation into the murder, Lt. P.J. Trujillo, as well as one of the original investigators at the scene of the incident.

Spina's daughter, Skyler, will also be featured on the podcast and will offer insight into her father and the case. The episode, hosted by retired Police Chief Mark Spawn, will then explore theories about the murder and the circumstances preceding his death.

On the day of the murder, Sept. 17, 2007, Spina was found dead in a pool of blood just inside the front door of his residence on Richbell Road in the Village of Mamaroneck.

Spina, a single father, had been a US Postal Service employee in Larchmont. On the day of his death, he had taken the day off from work and had made lunch plans with his girlfriend. However, her phone calls to Spina confirming those plans later in the day were never answered.

Witnesses who saw Spina on the day of his death reported seeing him leave his apartment around 9:30 a.m. and return between 9:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. when he was found by his girlfriend and the building superintendent.

Spina was stabbed several times. At first, police suspected that one of his former girlfriends may have killed him, and later identified a local public works employee as a person of interest after learning that he had slashed all four of Spina's car tires around two months before the murder.

Still, no one has been arrested in connection with the stabbing.

The podcast episode, titled "Death at the Door," is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pandora, and other major platforms. More information can be found by clicking here.

In addition to "APB Cold Case," the murder has also been the focus of a "Crime Watch Daily" television episode in 2016, and has appeared on "America’s Most Wanted."

