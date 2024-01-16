Unique Fixer-Upper: $2.9M Abercrombie Castle Up For Sale In Hudson Valley

The castle, located on a 49.6-acre property in Ossining at 249 Croton Dam Rd., was built in 1927 by David T. Abercrombie, who was one of the founders of the popular clothing brand Abercrombie & Fitch, and is now up for sale for $2.9 million.

According to the property's Zillow listing, the castle was designed by Abercrombie's architect wife, Lucy Abbot Cate. Abercrombie and his family lived in the castle for several years, but it has since fallen into disrepair, according to a report by MarketWatch.

The 3-story, 4-bed, 5-bath castle currently includes an open patio with a fireplace as well as a cast iron spiral staircase leading up to the tower. However, it currently lacks plumbing or electricity, MarketWatch reported.

The property also includes a barn that is currently uninhabitable, according to Zillow.

In addition to the breathtaking castle and the barn, the property also comes with plenty of surrounding land that can either be used as a beautiful private estate or even developed into something else, according to Zillow's write-up about the estate.

The castle was last sold in 2001 for $1.5 million and has been on and off the market since, being listed for as much as $3.5 million at one point, according to MarketWatch.

Click here to view the listing on Zillow.

The full report by MarketWatch can be read by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.