Uncontrollable Old Tappan Visitor From Yonkers Caught With Stolen Firearm, Ghost Gun, More: PD

Miguel DelRosario, 27, was taken into custody by Sgt. Eugene Wilkins and Officer Andrew Kim on Monday evening, Dec. 4, Police Chief Joseph Tracy said.

They’d responded to a call of an unwanted person acting erratically – including banging a stick and a chain against objects in a bedroom -- and refusing to leave, the chief said on Wednesday.

Wilkins and Kim were joined by Detective Sgt. Charles DiMaria and River Vale police. All tenants and children were cleared from the building.

DelRosario, who was arrested without incident, was found with a stolen 9mm handgun with a high-capacity magazine, a homemade ghost gun, a large knife and a bullet-resistant panel.

He was charged with illegal weapons possession, possession of the magazine and receiving stolen property.

DelRosario remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

