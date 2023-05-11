2 Students From Hudson Valley Charged In Beating Of Boy In HS Cafeteria

The attack took place in Ulster County on Wednesday, May 3 in the cafeteria of Kingston High School.

The students accused in the attack, ages 15 and 16, were arrested on Tuesday, May 9 by the city of Kingston Police, the police department said.

Following processing, the two were turned over to "the appropriate Ulster County courts," the department said.

Their names were were not released due to their age.

Police say the investigation is ongoing at this time but declined to provide further information, including what the two students were charged with.

A video of the attack has been circulated widely online and the teen reportedly had to undergo brain surgery following the incident.

The day after the attack, Kingston Superintendent of Schools Paul J. Padalino, said a student was seriously injured in what he called "an attack."

"This act was reprehensible and unacceptable," Padalino said. "The students involved are being held accountable and will be subject to not only our code of conduct but also all legal avenues."

The superintendent added that the attack was not random and goes "beyond the school walls."

The altercation lasted approximately 18 seconds. with school security first on the scene, followed closely by a monitor and custodian, who are certified EMTs, Padalino said.

Anyone with information regarding the attack is asked to contact the Kingston Police Detective Division at JCharest@kingston-ny.gov or at 845-943-5740.

