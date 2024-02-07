Fentanyl Dealing Duo Nabbed In Hudson Valley By Task Force, Police Say

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force arrested James Scott, age 35, of Poughkeepsie for the criminal sale of a controlled substance, said Sgt. Adam Harris, of the task force.

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force had actively been investigating the sale of fentanyl in the City of Poughkeepsie, this investigation led to the arrest of Scott, Harris said.

Harris said in a second warrant arrest, the task force nabbed Louis Nameth Jr., age 22, of the Town of Hyde Park, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, for criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Again, the task force was investigating the sale of fentanyl in the Town of Hyde Park, Harris said.

During the search, the task force was assisted by:

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit

Town of Hyde Park Police

Town of Poughkeepsie Police

Also taken into custody were Louis Nameth Sr., and Sabrina Samuel on active warrants. Ages and hometowns unknown.

"The Drug Task Force will continue to hold those accountable who sell dangerous drugs like fentanyl in our communities," Harris said.

If anyone has information regarding this case or about any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, you are urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by sending an email to DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

