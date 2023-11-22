Turkey Day Saved: Hudson Valley Resident Martha Stewart Clarifies Thanksgiving Plans

No need to fear — Thanksgiving is not actually canceled, Northern Westchester County resident and cooking icon Martha Stewart has announced, days after she professed that she was simply “turkeyed out.”

In a three-slide Instagram carousel posted on the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 21, she clarified to worried fans that she had not, in fact, given up the festive holiday altogether.

Earlier Report: Katonah Resident Martha Stewart Cancels Thanksgiving

“What I canceled was the planned gathering at my house due to guest cancellations and new travel plans.”

The resident of the hamlet of Katonah in the town of Bedford and host extraordinaire mentioned in a Thursday, Nov. 16 episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” that she “gave up Thanksgiving” after nine people canceled due to illness.

After the large change in guests, Stewart told Clarkson she was prompted to call up her chef and say, “‘We’re not doing Thanksgiving.’”

“I’ve also cooked like 14 turkeys already for my TV show,” she added, “I’m turkeyed out.”

But the lifestyle mogul clarified on Instagram that even though she will not be hosting a feast of her own this year, she’s not giving up her usual cooking extravaganza.

“Instead, I am busy prepping to bake 30 pies,” she wrote in her Instagram post.

And despite being sick of cooking poultry, she "promised to bring a stuffed and roasted 20-pound organic, heritage bird” to a friend’s home.

Along with a few other updates, including a pie chart showing how many of each pie flavor she’s prepping and an update on her giant molded chocolate turkey, she wished her worried fans well this holiday season.

“I hope that soon we will see some improvement in our world’s affairs,” she wrote. “Our world needs some good news – its people need respite from political, environmental, and social conflicts. Let’s hope and pray for peace!”

Stewart, 82, continued her love for the season when she recently partnered with Booking.com to offer her Katonah home up for a Thanksgiving-inspired stay over the weekend of Nov. 18-19.

