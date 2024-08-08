Trump, Harris Agree To First Primetime Presidential Debate: Here's When

Poll Will you watch the first presidential debates on Tuesday, Sept. 10? Yes No Unsure Submit Vote View Results Current Results Will you watch the first presidential debates on Tuesday, Sept. 10? Yes 92%

The Republican and Democratic presidential nominees formally accepted invitations to a primetime debate that will be hosted by ABC News on Tuesday, Sept. 10, the network confirmed.

Details about the location, rules, and moderators were not immediately available.

It will mark the first time that Trump and Harris share a debate stage, and Harris’ first presidential debate as her party’s official nominee.

Trump had previously agreed to the ABC debate before President Joe Biden dropped out of the race. He later took to Truth Social saying he would not debate Harris unless she agreed to take part in another debate hosted by Fox News on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Harris’ campaign had not agreed to the Fox News debate as of Thursday, Aug. 8.

Trump has also agreed to take part in a third debate hosted by NBC News on Wednesday, Sept. 25, he announced during a press briefing at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Thursday. Harris has not formally accepted.

With less than three months until the presidential election, Harris enjoys a comfortable lead over former Trump among New York voters, according to a Siena College poll released Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Harris, who formally secured the Democratic nomination for president on Monday, Aug. 5, leads her Republican opponent 53 to 39 percent among likely New York State voters, the poll found.

Nationally, Harris holds a three-point lead over Trump, 51 to 48 percent, according to a Marist poll released Tuesday, Aug. 6. She leads him 53 to 44 percent among independents, the same poll found.

