Trump Expressed Interest In Holding Long Island Rally, County Exec Says

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman made the comment to ABC7 New York, the outlet reported on Monday, July 15.

Blakeman said that the former president had mentioned wanting to host a rally in Nassau County “many times” and that his office had been in communication with his campaign staff to set the event up.

“I don’t know if any of that changes after what happened this weekend…obviously, they’re very busy with other things, ” he said, referencing Saturday’s assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, north of Pittsburgh.

"My feeling is that President Trump will continue to be out with the people."

Blakeman is a delegate who will attend the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, this week.

He also mentioned that he had been onstage with Trump at a rally in the South Bronx, which was held in May.

"That was very poignant what I saw this weekend because I was standing next to the president in the South Bronx at a rally where people were very, very excited and happy that President Trump was there," he told ABC7.

Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, age 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania,, was shot and killed by the Secret Service after he fired shots in an assassination attempt at Trump’s Butler, PA rally.

The former president sustained minor injuries to his ear and was rushed offstage by Secret Service.

One person — a former fire chief — was shot dead. Two other victims were critically injured, and are listed in stable condition, Daily Voice reported.

Blakeman posted a video statement on his Facebook page shortly after news of the shooting occurred.

“I want to say to President Trump and his family that the 1.5 million residents of Nassau County are praying for your swift recovery and your quick return to the campaign trail,” he stated.

“May God bless him…someone who I am fortunate to call a friend,” he continued, “and may God bless the United States of America.”

Former President Trump has authorized a fundraiser to help the shooting victims and their families. Click here to learn more.

