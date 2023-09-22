Tropical Storm Ophelia Forms Off Atlantic Coast: Will Bring Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds To Region

Tropical Storm Ophelia is packed with winds of about 60 miles per hour and was about 185 miles south of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, shortly after it strengthened in the middle of the afternoon Friday, Sept. 22, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The system, which will move into this region overnight into Saturday, Sept. 23, will bring rainfall, heavy at times, and strong winds through Saturday evening, and much of Sunday, Sept. 24.

According to AccuWeather.com: "Ophelia will spread drenching downpours, strong gusts, pounding surf and ocean, sound and bay flooding northward along the Atlantic coast from North Carolina to New Jersey, southeastern New York and southern New England late this week and this weekend."

Ophelia will weaken as it moves northward and is expected to be downgraded to a tropical depression before it reaches the Northeast, where maximum wind speeds should top off at around 40 mph, with the highest gusts expected to be highest along the coast, the National Weather Service said.

There will be rain throughout the day and evening on Saturday, the first day of autumn.

Thunderstorms are possible Saturday night and again Sunday afternoon and evening.

Around 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rainfall is expected from the storm with locally higher amounts.

"For this weekend, there is a low chance of flash flooding," the National Weather Service said. "For coastal portions, there will be potential for some coastal flooding."

The high temperature on Saturday will be in the mid-60s.

It will remain mostly cloudy Sunday, Sept. 24 with of rain at times during the day and again at night. The high temperature will be in the upper 60s.

Morning showers are possible on Monday, Sept. 25, followed by gradual clearing with a high temperature of around 70 degrees and mostly sunny skies.

It will be partly sunny Tuesday, Sept. 26 with a high temperature in the mid-60s.

Ophelia is the 15th named storm of the 2023 season.

In early August, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration increased its prediction for named storms this year from 12 to 17 to 14 to 21.

The next storm name will be Philippe.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.