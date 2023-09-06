Tropical Storm Lee Expected To Become Major Hurricane In Days, But Uncertainty Surrounds Track

Lee, now located in the Central Atlantic, is headed on a northwestern path.

Lee is forecast to become a major hurricane by early Saturday, Sept. 9, the National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday, Sept. 6, noting that swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents across portions of the Lesser Antilles late this week.

"Residents along the US East Coast from Florida to Maine and Atlantic Canada should closely monitor the situation," according to AccuWeather.com.

Depending on the path it takes, the expected time frame for potential impacts to the United States and Atlantic Canada is from Wednesday, Sept. 13 through Saturday, Sept. 16, possibly as a Category 4 hurricane, AccuWeather.com said.

The hurricane season began Thursday, June 1 and ends on Thursday, Nov 30.

