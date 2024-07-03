Trooper Shoots Man Who Aimed Vehicle At Officer In Region, Police Say

The incident occurred in Sullivan County around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, at two locations on Route 97.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police, troopers responded to a report of a suspicious person in a vehicle at a business on Route 97 in Barryville.

Troopers located the man, who claimed to have a gun and said that he would shoot the troopers, Nevel said.

Nevel said troopers then attempted to stop the man, identified as Paul Gosselin, age 63, from Augusta, Maine, when Gosselin fled to a secondary business on Route 97, where he exited his vehicle.

He then re-entered his vehicle and began to drive in the direction of a Town of Lumberland officer who was on foot near Gosselin’s vehicle on Route 97.

A trooper saw the vehicle accelerating towards the officer and discharged rounds at the vehicle, striking Gosselin one time, Nevel said.

Nevel said troopers rendered first aid, and EMS transported Gosselin to an area hospital, where he is currently listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the State Police in Middletown at 845-344-5300.

