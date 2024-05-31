Jennifer Dulos Case: Estranged Husband's Girlfriend Sentenced To Prison

Stamford/Norwalk State Attorney Paul J. Ferencek announced Friday, May 31, that Troconnis, age 49, formerly of Hartford County in Farmington, was sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison, suspended after 14 ½ years served, for conspiring to murder Jennifer Farber Dulos in May 2019 and then covering up the crime.

Troconis faced 50 years in prison before one of the conspiracy to commit tampering with physical evidence convictions was dropped on double jeopardy grounds.

According to evidence introduced at trial, Troconis conspired with her former boyfriend, Fotis Dulos, to murder Jennifer Farber Dulos, age 50, of New Canaan, while Dulos and Farber Dulos were in the middle of a contentious divorce and custody battle.

Farber Dulos was reported missing on Friday, May 24, 2019. Evidence showed that on that same day, clothing and other items with Farber Dulos’ blood were found in trash bins in the same area in Hartford where surveillance cameras located Dulos and Troconis, court records show.

Police also found two Connecticut license plates that had been altered to cover up a canceled plate number previously attached to a vehicle that Dulos owned.

Evidence at trial also showed Troconis tampered with evidence in the case, including cleaning up a vehicle police believed was used in the crime and burning evidence in the fireplace of Dulos’ Farmington home.

In addition, trial testimony showed Troconis manipulated Dulos’ cell phone shortly before Farber Dulos was murdered so Dulos could create an alibi.

“Today’s proceeding marks a milestone in the long-term effort of law enforcement to bring Michelle Troconis to justice," Ferencek said. “A unanimous jury of six persons found beyond a reasonable doubt that Ms. Troconis conspired with Fotis Dulos to murder his estranged wife, Jennifer Farber Dulos, who, at the time of her death, was raising five young children. The jury also found Troconis was complicit in covering up the crime."

At today’s hearing, the state requested the maximum 45-year prison sentence for Troconis.

“After listening to the victim-impact statements, especially from Jennifer’s children, we had hoped for a more stringent sentence, yet we accept Judge Randolph’s decision and respect it,” Ferencek said. “Although Jennifer’s family and friends will probably never experience full closure from the trauma Troconis has thrust upon them, hopefully, today’s sentence will afford them at least some sense that justice has been achieved.”

Ferencek praised the prosecutors who represented the State of Connecticut at trial, Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Michelle Manning and Assistant State's Attorney Seán McGuinness, and those who assisted with the case, Assistant State’s Attorney Elizabeth K. Moran and Inspector David Edwards.

Ferencke added that the investigation into "Jennifer’s murder was painstaking and intense."

He thanked the Western District Major Crime Squad of the Connecticut State Police, the New Canaan Police Department, the Hartford Capital City Command Center, the Connecticut Forensic Science Laboratory, and all other federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies assisting the investigation.

Ferencek also extended his gratitude to the family and close friends of Jennifer Farber Dulos for their patience during the five years it took for the case to come to trial.

“Most importantly, we thank Jennifer’s five brave children who came to court today to speak about their mother and to face the woman who conspired to murder her,” Ferencek said. “Our hearts go out to you, especially, and as we have said in the past, we will never stop looking for your mother.”

