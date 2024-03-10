Overcast 45°

Triple-Fatal Crash: National Guard Solider From NY ID'd As One Of Victims

A National Guard soldier from New York has been identified as one of the victims of a helicopter crash that killed three people.

Photo Credit: Rensselaer Mayor Michael Stammel
Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi

The incident happened around 2:50 p.m. Friday, March 8 while the UH-72 Lakota chopper was flying over the US-Mexico border near Rio Grande City, Texas, according to the Joint Task Force North.

National Guard soldier Casey Frankoski, who grew up in Rensselaer County, was a graduate of Columbia High School in East Greenbush.

"Casey was not only an excellent student but also excelled in sports and community service before joining the New York National Guard," Rensselaer Mayor Mike Stammel said.  "Casey comes from a family deeply rooted in public service, and her legacy as an American hero resonates throughout our community."

Her father is retired Rensselaer Police Chief James Frankoski, Stammel said.

A New York State Police trooper who also served in the National Guard, 30-year-old John M. Grassia III, had been earlier identified as among the three victims.

A Border Patrol agent also died in the crash. Another soldier was injured.

More details, including Frankoski's age, have not yet been released.

Grassia joined the New York State Police in April 2022 and was most recently assigned to Troop G (Latham). in Albany County.

"Trooper Grassia, who was dedicated to serving and protecting not only the citizens of New York State but also the citizens of the entire United States, will be remembered for his ultimate sacrifice," the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association said in a statement issued Saturday evening, March 9.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

