Trio Nabbed After Incident At Hudson Valley CVS Leads To Chase, Crashes

The chain of events began around 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 17 in Northern Westchester County.

The North Castle Police Department received a call from a person reporting a concerning incident that had just occurred in the CVS parking lot at 450 Main St. in Armonk, according to Lt. Thomas McCormack.

The caller reported that an unfamiliar vehicle pulled up next to her while sitting in her car in the parking lot.

The man then exited his vehicle and tried to enter her car.

When the man saw the other person in the car, he ran back to his own vehicle and drove away in an unknown direction on Main Street.

The caller gave a description of the vehicle, and multiple officers were sent to the area to find the suspect.

Shortly after, North Castle Police received a call from an unrelated person in the Wrights Mill Estates area in Armonk, reporting a suspicious car matching the description of the vehicle provided by the woman at CVS.

Officers were redirected to the Wrights Mill area, where they encountered the described suspect vehicle.

The vehicle began to flee and, while doing so, attempted to ram a responding officer’s patrol car head-on.

The impact caused the police cruiser to become disabled.

A second officer engaged the fleeing suspect vehicle, which appeared to have become partially disabled.

Additional units responded to assist in the attempt to stop the suspect vehicle as it fled, but the vehicle continued to fail to comply.

Responding officers pursued the fleeing suspect's vehicle, which eventually crashed into shrubs and landscaping on a resident's property after exiting the roadway on Sterling Road South.

Three occupants fled from the vehicle, with officers giving chase on foot.

The fleeing suspects then ran into a densely wooded swamp-like area.

A perimeter was established with additional responding officers.

A New York State Police trooper and K9 entered the wooded area with North Castle PD officers where two of the suspects were apprehended.

While attempting to locate the third suspect, a call was received from a resident of Yale Farms, which borders Armonk and neighboring Greenwich, reporting that they had encountered an unknown male subject in their garage.

Officers were dispatched to the area and engaged in a foot pursuit with the third suspect who was fleeing from the residence.

The suspect was subsequently apprehended with the assistance of the Westchester County Police Department’s helicopter, which guided the officers to the suspect's hiding location in the brush.

All three suspects were arraigned in North Castle Court, and are listed here;

Carlos Manuel Delarosa, age 18, of Meriden, was charged with:

Burglary,

Attempted grand larceny,

Fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle,

Criminal mischief,

Obstructing governmental administration,

Criminal trespass.

Delarosa was remanded to Westchester County Jail on $2500 bail.

Tyrique Carlos Hill, age 18, of New Britain, was charged with:

Attempted grand larceny,

Obstructing governmental administration,

Criminal trespass.

Donavyne Camilo Duran, age 21, of Waterbury, was charged with:

Attempted grand larceny,

Obstructing governmental administration,

Criminal trespass.

Hill and Duran were released on their own recognizance.

The North Castle Police Department said it is grateful to the community members who promptly reported their observations related to this incident, "which greatly contributed to a successful resolution."

"This incident also underscores the effective collaboration and swift response of our neighboring partner law enforcement agencies, including the Westchester County Police Department, the New York State Police, and the Greenwich Police Department, all of whom provided assistance during this incident," the North Castle PD noted.

