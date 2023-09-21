Fair 71°

SHARE

New Update: 1 Dead In I-84 Bus Crash With 50 HS Students Aboard In Orange County, Officials Say

This story has been updated: A travel coach-style bus with some 50 music students onboard has crashed off I-84 in the Hudson Valley killing one and injuring at least 43 others and leading to the closure of the roadway, according to multiple authorities.

The scene of the crash with the bus in the wooded area in the middle.
The scene of the crash with the bus in the wooded area in the middle. Photo Credit: Orange and Rockland County Fire
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The incident took place in Orange County in Wawayanda near Exit 15 around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21.

The closure is on the westbound side between Exit 19 (Route 17) and Exit 4 (Mountain Road).

According to Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police, very few details are available at this time, but the bus did crash off the roadway.

The students are from Farmingdale High School located in Nassau County on Long Island, CNN reported. 

The bus was on its way to Greeley, Pennsylvania for band camp, CNN reported.

Latest reports say I-84 has been shut down in both directions to allow for rescue helicopters to land. 

Farmingdale High School officials said they could not comment on the crash. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

Click here to read the CNN story. 

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE