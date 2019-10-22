Contact Us
Single-Lane Closure Scheduled On Route 208

Zak Failla
Route 208 in Montgomery.
Route 208 in Montgomery. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Lane closures have been scheduled in both directions on Route 208 for several weeks in Orange County.

The New York State Department of Transportation issued an alert warning that beginning on Monday, Oct. 21, there will be lane closures on Route 208 in Montgomery to allow construction crews to perform highway maintenance work.

The closures will be daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Bradley Lane and Route 52 through Friday, Dec. 1.

During the project, motorists in the area can expect delays and have been advised to seek alternate routes, when possible.

