Single Daytime Closures Scheduled On Hudson Valley Highway

Michael Mashburn
One lane will close along I-84 eastbound and westbound in Dutchess and Putnam counties on Thursday, Sept. 8, and Friday, Sept. 9. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Be ready for possible travel delays in the coming days.

Road crews will close one lane along I-84 eastbound and westbound in Dutchess and Putnam counties on Thursday, Sept. 8, and Friday, Sept. 9, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

Single lane closures are planned from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between the Taconic State Parkway in the Town of East Fishkill and I-684 in the Town of Southeast.

Transportation officials said the closures will allow road crews to complete needed bridge work.

Drivers were urged to slow down through the stretch and reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

