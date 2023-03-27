Scheduled Lane Closure On Busy Parkway In Hudson Valley To Last Months

Traffic on a busy parkway in Westchester will soon be affected by a scheduled lane closure that will last months.

Beginning on Monday, March 27, one lane along the northbound Hutchinson River Parkway between Exit 13 ((Mamaroneck Avenue) in Scarsdale and Exit 14 (Route 127) in Harrison will close on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to facilitate construction work, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

The scheduled lane closure will last on weekdays through Wednesday, May 31, officials announced.

