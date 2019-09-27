Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Traffic

Roadwork Alert: New Tappan Zee Bridge Lane Closures Scheduled

Zak Failla
A new round of lane closures has been announced near the new Tappan Zee Bridge.
A new round of lane closures has been announced near the new Tappan Zee Bridge. Photo Credit: Tappan Zee Constructors

Planned roadway improvement projects on the New York State Thruway near the new Tappan Zee Bridge will lead to multiple lane closures for several days in Westchester.

On Monday, Sept. 30 and Tuesday, Oct. 1, there will be two left lanes closed northbound near exit 9 at 9 p.m. At 11 p.m., three left lanes will be closed. Those closures are expected to be reopened by 6 a.m. the following day.

At 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, and Thursday, Oct. 3, two lanes will be closed beginning at 9 p.m. at exit 9 to the bridge. On Friday, Oct. 4, two right lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. until 8 a.m. the following morning from the bridge to exit 10.

A complete list of planned closures can be found above.

