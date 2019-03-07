Roadwork Alert: New Round Of Lane Closures Set For I-87, I-287 Near TZB

There will be single lane closures near the Tappan Zee Bridge as contracting crews continue roadway improvement efforts in the area.

Tappan Zee Constructors announced that from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 8, there will be single lane closures on the Westchester-bound New York State Thruway. The closures will span from exit 10 to exit 8A southbound.

There will be no lane closures over the weekend, which will resume daily from Monday, March 11 through Friday, March 15.

The scope of the work will include removing material from the Hudson River following the demolition of the old Tappan Zee Bridge’s east anchor span. Contractors will also be excavating, grading, pouring concrete and installing barriers near bridge landing, dismantling the old bridge’s foundations and work on the Westchester landing.

