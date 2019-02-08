Roadwork Alert: Lane Closures Scheduled From New TZ Bridge To Parts Of I-87

There will be overnight lane closures on the New York State Thruway for several days on the new Tappan Zee Bridge.

Tappan Zee Constructors is scheduled to continue realigning lane control signage on the New York State Thruway traffic lanes on the bridge, beginning on Friday, Aug. 2, which will require several overnight lane closures.

On Friday, two lanes will be closed southbound on the Thruway from the bridge to exit nine beginning at 10 p.m. A third lane will be closed as of 11:59 p.m. and will reopen at 6 a.m. on the following morning.

From Monday, Aug. 5 through Friday, Aug. 9, two lanes will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. with a third being closed beginning at 11 p.m. Those lanes will reopen at 5 a.m. the next day.

Motorists on the bridge during the latest project can expect delays in the area.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.