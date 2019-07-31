Contact Us
Road Closures Scheduled During Rockland Railroad Crossing Work

Zak Failla
There will be roads closed in Rockland County during railroad crossing work. Photo Credit: Contributed
There will be road closures for several days in Rockland County as railroad track repairs are performed by members of New Jersey Transit.

Rockland County officials announced that beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, through Wednesday, Aug. 7, Convent Road will be closed between Grandview Avenue and Old Middletown Road and New Clarkstown Road will be closed between Spring Valley Marketplace and Overlook Boulevard in Nanuet.

Officials said that the work being performed by NJ Transit will include repairs to railroad ties and tracks, as well as repaving sections of the road surrounding the crossings.

Detours have been planned and announced, which can be seen above.

According to officials, the TOR 93 bus route will not serve the Spring Valley Marketplace for during that time, as New Jersey Transit rebuilds the Railroad Crossing on New Clarkstown Road. No traffic will be permitted to use the crossing.

Alternate transit routes include:

  • TOR 93 bus route can be met at the corner of New Clarkstown Road and Overlook Boulevard. Passengers can walk about 500 feet between there and the Marketplace.
  • TOR 59 picks up and drops off on Route 59, near the Marketplace. Pedestrians must use the painted crosswalks on Route 59 to reach the TOR bus shelter stops.
"TRIPS paratransit buses are available for senior citizens 60 or older and for people with disabilities. Not registered for TRIPS? Call (845) 364-3333 for registration information."

