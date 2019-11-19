Road Closure Scheduled For Route 218

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists of a road closure on Route 218.

The Department says a road closure is scheduled for Route 218 northbound and southbound between Washington Road and Mountain House Lane in the Orange County towns of Cornwall and Highlands.

The closure will occur Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews perform maintenance work, weather permitting.

During this time, motorists should plan accordingly, seek alternate routes where possible and anticipate delays, the NYSDOT says.

For updated travel information, call 511 or visit www.511NY.org .

