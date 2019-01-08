Road Closure Planned For Busy Route 6 Stretch

There will be road closures for several days on a busy stretch of Route 6 as contracting crews perform work.

The New York State Department of Transportation issued an alert cautioning that from 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2 through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6 in Orange County, there will be road closures on Route 6 between Minisink Avenue and County Route 15 in Port Jervis.

During the construction project, motorists have been advised that there may be delays in the area and should seek alternate routes, when possible.

The NYSDOT noted that “motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.”

