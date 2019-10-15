Contact Us
New Round Of Lane Closures Scheduled Near New Tappan Zee Bridge

The New York State Thruway Authority selected this $3.1 billion proposal for the new Tappan Zee Bridge.
A new round of lane closures has been announced near the new Tappan Zee Bridge. Photo Credit: Tappan Zee Constructors

A new round of lane closures has been scheduled on the New York State Thruway near the new Tappan Zee Bridge.

Contractors have scheduled roadway improvement operations that will require lane closures in both directions on the Thruway from Tuesday, Oct. 15 through Friday, Oct.18.

Two left lanes will be closed in both directions beginning at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, with three lanes being shut down at 11 p.m.

One left lane will be closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. northbound on Wednesday, Oct. 16; with three right lanes closed at 11 p.m. in both directions that night.

On Thursday, Oct. 17, the left shoulder will be closed northbound between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., with two right lanes in both directions shut down at 19 p.m. that night, and a third closed two hours later.

One right lane will be closed northbound at 6 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, reopening at 12 p.m., with one right lane closed southbound from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from exit 11 to the bridge.

