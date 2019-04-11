New Round Of Daytime Lane Closures Scheduled On I-87, I-287 Near TZB

A single lane on the I-87/I-287 will temporarily be shut down near the new Tappan Zee Bridge.

Tappan Zee Constructors announced that contractors will be continuing roadway improvements near the bridge from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, April 12, requiring a single-lane closure.

During the work, there will be one lane closed on the Westchester-bound New York State Thruway from exit 11 (Nyack / South Nyack / U.S. Route 9W) to the bridge.

Motorists exiting the Thruway at exit 10 (South Nyack) will be directed to use the ramp that recently went into service. Drivers headed toward Piermont and New Jersey must turn left onto Hillside Avenue/Route 9W southbound at the end of the ramp (pictured above). Motorists turning left must first come to a full stop, NYSDOT officials noted. Local traffic to the Nyacks will continue to bear right, connecting them to Hillside Avenue to Route 9W northbound.

Additionally, motorists will be temporarily unable to access Hillside Avenue from Shadyside Avenue. Drivers looking to head north on Hillside Avenue to 9W northbound are being detoured to South Boulevard and South Highland Avenue. Detour signs are currently in place. Motorists are still able to access Shadyside Avenue from Hillside Avenue (southbound, up the hill).

On the bridge, contractors will continue to place rebar, pour concrete, strip forms and install glass panels on the northern side of the westbound span for the bridge’s shared-use bicycle and pedestrian path, barrier and overlooks.

