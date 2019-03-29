Long-Term Lane Closures Scheduled On Saw Mill River Parkway

Contact Us
Zak Failla
The Saw Mill River Parkway in Greenburgh.
There will be lane closures and potential delays for motorists on the Saw Mill River Parkway for several weeks in Westchester.

The New York State Department of Transportation announced that the right lane closures are expected on the northbound parkway between exit 17 (Ashford Avenue) and exit 21 (Route 119). There will also be single-lane closures on the Saw Mill River Parkway southbound between exit 18 (Cyrus Field Road) and exit 21.

There will also be a ramp closure at exit 7A (Saw Mill River Parkway northbound) on I-87, while contractors continue construction work in the area.

According to the NYSDOT, the closures are expected to last in Greenburgh, Dobbs Ferry and Ardsley through May 31.

During the project, drivers have been warned that they can expect delays in the area. There will be posted detours and flaggers in the area to assist with the flow of traffic.

