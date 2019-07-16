Lane, Ramp Closures To Affect New Tappan Zee Bridge

A new round of overnight lane and ramp closures near the new Tappan Zee Bridge have been announced as crews prepare to realign traffic lanes.

Tappan Zee Constructors announced that crews will be working to realign traffic lanes, which will allow for further roadway improvements in the area, though at least one lane will remain open at all times during the latest project.

Overnight work that began Monday, July 15 will require a temporary closure of the southbound exit 10 on-ramp, with drivers being detoured to exit 11 (Nyack / South Nyack / Route 9W) on-ramp. Overnight work continuing on Tuesday, July 16, will require a closure of the southbound exit 9 off-ramp, with drivers being detoured to exit 8A (Elmsford / Route 119 / Saw Mill River Parkway) off-ramp.

Beginning at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17; 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 18; and Friday, July 19, there will be at least two left lanes closed southbound from exit 11 to exit 9. The closures will end at approximately 5 a.m. the following morning.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.